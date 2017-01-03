Secret winner claims £26.4 million New Year's Eve Lotto jackpot

A potential winner has come forward to claim the £26.4 million New Year's Eve Lotto jackpot.

The prize, which will place the claimant fourth on the Lotto rich list, will be paid out once the ticket has been validated, Camelot said.

No information about whether the winner is an individual or part of a syndicate, or where the ticket was bought, has been released.

Andy Carter, senior winners' adviser at The National Lottery, said: "We're delighted the winner has come forward to claim their prize and we have plenty of Champagne on ice ready to celebrate.

"As well as this player, the entire nation wins on The National Lottery as over £30 million is raised every week for projects across the UK."

The amount could not roll over into 2017 and had to be won on Saturday night, Camelot said.

This allowed the life-changing sum to be won by a ticket-holder who matched just five of the six main balls, plus the bonus.

The jackpot will not roll over once it exceeds £22 million and instead must be shared by those with the next best numbers according to Camelot rules.

Draw machine Merlin pulled out 10, 17, 35, 41, 51 and 54 as the winning numbers and 25 as the bonus ball.