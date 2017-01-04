Brexit legal changes 'could put countryside and wildlife at risk'

Wildlife needs more legal protection when Britain leaves the EU, MPs have said.

The Environmental Audit Committee is calling on the Government to bring forward new laws to ensure environmental protections are not weakened by Brexit.

The UK farming industry could face "significant risks" from a loss of subsidies and tariffs on exports, chairwoman Mary Creagh warned.

The committee wants ministers to introduce a new Environmental Protection Act to guard against the impact the UK's divorce from Brussels could have on the nation's wildlife and natural habitats.

Committee chairwoman Mary Creagh said: "Changes from Brexit could put our countryside, farming and wildlife at risk.

"UK farming faces significant risks - from a loss of subsidies and tariffs on farm exports, to increased competition from countries with weaker food, animal welfare and environmental standards.

"The Government must not trade away these key protections as we leave the EU. It should also give clarity over any future farm subsidies."