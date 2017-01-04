Brick wall built in front of man's door while he slept

A man in Germany has started the new year with quite a shock - after finding himself bricked in to his own home.

The home owner in Mainhausen, Hesse, opened his front door on Monday to find someone had quietly built a brick wall in front of it during the night, police confirmed.

Police commented in an official statement that the act must have made the victim feel "like a Berliner in August 1961".

Officer Ingbert Zacharias told German news outlet Hessenshau.de: "The man opened his door in the morning and stood in front of a wall...Trick or jerk, we do not know."

The strange occurrence is still being investigated and is estimated to have caused several hundred euros of damage.