Brit who died fighting IS in Syria was killed 10 days before he was due to come home

The 20-year-old was killed just 10 days before he was due to return home. Credit: Facebook

By ITV News Producer Becky Kelly

The British chef killed while fighting IS in Syria was due to return home just 10 days later. Ryan Lock had a brush with death, in which two of his close friends were killed, he revealed three weeks ago. This spurred him on to keep fighting and remain in the war-torn country fighting alongside the Kurdish YPG. But the 20-year-old from West Sussex died days before Christmas on December 21.

Ryan Lock was wounded in a previous attack. Credit: Facebook

These photos given to ITV News show Lock's facial wounds after the airstrike on his unit. He told family and friends in an accompanying social media post: “We were taking a small village when we got hit by Turkish jets in the night. Two of my friends, Anton and Michael were killed… “I’m staying to finish out my six months.” The post was written on 30 November - but three weeks later was killed reportedly fighting alongside anti-IS forces trying to retake the city of Raqqa.

Lock poses with a gun. Credit: Facebook

He is the the third Briton to die fighting with the People’s Defence Units (YPG), the Kurdish military force in northern Syria. In a series of posts and photos, seen only by close family and friends until now, Lock gives a rare insight into the last six months of his life. The former chef had no military or combat training, but was soon posing with an AK-47 and holding grenades.

His family were too devastated to speak. Credit: Facebook

Other images show him with friends in his unit in the YPG - four or five other white European young men. Though few details are known about them from his posts, it's clear two are the friends Anton and Michael. Their deaths seem to have given him more determination to fight against IS.

Ryan with his friend Michael who was also killed. Credit: Facebook

Lock's original motivation for leaving his home in Chichester isn’t known. A school friend, who did not wish to be named, told ITV News he thought it was a love of the outdoors, recalling a trip to the Isle of Wight where he excelled at climbing and other outdoor activities. A former college class mate said he was devastated and compared Lock to Bear Grylls.

The 20-year-old was a chef before he left for Syria. Credit: Facebook