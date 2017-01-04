Cold and sunny day tomorrow for much of UK

Tonight it'll become largely clear across the British Isles, triggering a widespread sharp frost as temperatures dip below freezing in towns and cities. Rurally it could be as cold as minus 7, particularly through central regions.

Tomorrow will start off bright and frosty across much of the UK. There'll be plenty of sunshine, although it'll feel bitterly cold in many areas as the temperature struggles to recover. Later in the day some cloud will develop across Scotland and Northern Ireland.

ITV weather presenter Alex Beresford with the latest forecast