Serial killer Charles Manson 'taken to hospital'

Convicted mass murderer Charles Manson has reportedly been removed from prison and taken to hospital.

The 82-year-old is seriously ill, according to the LA Times.

Manson was taken to a hospital about an hour away from the California State Prison where he was being held, TMZ reported.

A Californian prison official has said the cult killer is alive following the reports of his illness.

Manson was sent to jail in 1969 for a series of murders.