- ITV Report
Serial killer Charles Manson 'taken to hospital'
Convicted mass murderer Charles Manson has reportedly been removed from prison and taken to hospital.
The 82-year-old is seriously ill, according to the LA Times.
Manson was taken to a hospital about an hour away from the California State Prison where he was being held, TMZ reported.
A Californian prison official has said the cult killer is alive following the reports of his illness.
Manson was sent to jail in 1969 for a series of murders.
He and his 'Manson Family' were convicted over the brutal murder of director Roman Polanski's actress wife, Sharon Tate, and six others in Los Angeles over the course of two nights.
He had ordered his family members to kill Tate, who was eight-and-a-half months pregnant, before stabbing or shooting to death four other people at her home.
The following night the group killed small business owners Leno and Rosemary La Bianca in their home in Los Angeles.
Manson was originally sentenced to death but was spared execution and his sentence converted to life in prison after the California Supreme Court declared the death penalty unconstitutional in that state.