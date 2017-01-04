Cyclist, 105, sets world record after clocking up 14 miles in an hour

At 105-years-old, Robert Marchand is a world record holding, yellow jersey wearer with a difference. The Frenchman has set the record for the furthest distance ridden in an hour in the 105-plus age category (a category created just for him), after clocking up 14 miles, or 92 laps, inside a Parisian velodrome. Yet nearly a century ago Mr Marchand was told by the president of his cycling club he should give up as he would never achieve anything on a bike.

The 105-plus age category was created specially for Mr Marchand. Credit: AP

As well as his latest accolade, the centenarian set another record three-years-ago when he managed 16.7 miles in one hour. However, this time Mr Marchand said he failed to better his distance because he "did not see the sign warning I had 10 minutes left". He continued: "Otherwise I would have gone faster, I would have posted a better time. I'm now waiting for a rival." Despite his achievements Mr Marchand is still a fair cycle-ride off the overall world record of 33.9 miles set by Bradley Wiggins in 2015.

Mr Marchand clocked up 92 laps of the velodrome. Credit: AP

Veronique Billat, Mr Marchand's physiologist puts his success down to his healthy heart, saying: "He's got two essential qualities. A big heart that pumps a lot of blood, and he can reach high heart beat values that are exceptional for his age." However, Prof Billat has one bug bear with the former firefighter: "He could have been faster but he made a big mistake. "He has stopped eating meat over the past month after being shocked by recent reports on how animals are subjected to cruel treatment." Mr Marchand only took up cycling again aged 68 after working as a lorry driver in Venezuela in the late-1940s, then as a lumberjack in Canada, before moving back to France in the 1960s and later undertaking a series of cycling feats. The diminutive Mr Marchand - who is only 5 feet tall - rode from Bordeaux to Paris, and Paris to Roubaix several times. He also cycled to Moscow from Paris in 1992, a distance of 1,758 miles. Ten years later he set the record for someone over the age of 100 riding 100km (62 miles).

Mr Marchand said he could have cycled further but did not see the 10 minute warning sign. Credit: AP