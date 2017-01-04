Donald Trump is 'more loyal to Putin than US', former CIA agent tells ITV News

Donald Trump is "more loyal to Vladimir Putin than he is to his own country”, a former CIA agent who ran for US presidency has told ITV News.

Evan McMullin, who stood as an independent during the 2016 election, described it as “absolutely incredible” that Mr Trump is “aligning the US with the regime of Vladimir Putin”.

Speaking to ITV News, Mr McMullin added that Mr Trump is a man who is “already exploiting his soon-to-be office for financial gain.”

He said: “I believe Trump is deeply corrupt. This is a man who seeks to enrich himself – he’s thought about himself, and only himself, for his entire life – that may only be a slight exaggeration.

“He attacks other people who serve and protect our country...this is the kind of man he is.

“He’s got business interests around the world – our constitution prohibits a US president from receiving payment of any kind personally from a foreign government, yet he refuses to divest his financial interests and his business holdings around the world.”