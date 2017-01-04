- ITV Report
Donald Trump is 'more loyal to Putin than US', former CIA agent tells ITV News
Donald Trump is "more loyal to Vladimir Putin than he is to his own country”, a former CIA agent who ran for US presidency has told ITV News.
Evan McMullin, who stood as an independent during the 2016 election, described it as “absolutely incredible” that Mr Trump is “aligning the US with the regime of Vladimir Putin”.
Speaking to ITV News, Mr McMullin added that Mr Trump is a man who is “already exploiting his soon-to-be office for financial gain.”
He said: “I believe Trump is deeply corrupt. This is a man who seeks to enrich himself – he’s thought about himself, and only himself, for his entire life – that may only be a slight exaggeration.
“He attacks other people who serve and protect our country...this is the kind of man he is.
“He’s got business interests around the world – our constitution prohibits a US president from receiving payment of any kind personally from a foreign government, yet he refuses to divest his financial interests and his business holdings around the world.”
Mr McMullin, who described himself as a conservative alternative to Mr Trump and Hilary Clinton, received about 20% of the vote in his native Utah.
He added: “Donald Trump is aligning our country, and his administration, with the very nation and the very regime that is attacking our democracy: that is Russia – that is the regime of Vladimir Putin.
“It is absolutely incredible that we have an American president elect aligning with a foreign adversary that is attacking the very system of government that we have to ensure our rights – our basic rights as Americans."
When asked what Mr Trump’s inauguration on January 20 will mean for the world, he said: “It may be a less stable world, because the United States working in conjunction with Europe has been a barrier that has protected Western democracy.
“(Trump) is ideologically aligned with Vladimir Putin and with other authoritarians who, he said during the campaign, he has a lot of respect for. There is no analysis required – he has told us this.”
Barack Obama, Bill and Hilary Clinton, and George W Bush will attend the ceremony later this month when Trump takes the oath of office.