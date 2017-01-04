'Deepstate' to the rescue

A day after his dramatic resignation, Downing Street is doing its best to clear up the mess Sir Ivan Rogers caused for them. A replacement has been announced tonight.

Our new Ambassador to the EU in Brussels will be Sir Tim Barrow. He's a very experienced diplomat and a former UK Ambassador to Moscow.

It shows that Number 10 is desperate to close down this story after Sir Ivan clearly decided that he would not resign quietly.

His email didn't have to include allegations that Theresa May's Brexit plans were "muddled" and "ill-founded".

But it did.