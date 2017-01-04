Elor Azaria: Israeli soldier who shot dead wounded Palestinian attacker convicted of manslaughter

The case of Sergeant Elor Azaria, pictured in April last year, has proven hugely divisive within Israel. Credit: AP

An Israeli soldier who was caught on video shooting dead a wounded Palestinian attacker has been convicted of manslaughter by a military court. Sergeant Elor Azaria, 20, killed the incapacitated Abdul Fatah al-Sharif, 21, after a knife attack in the occupied West Bank last March. Sgt Azaria shot him in the head as he lay on the ground after the attack in the old city of Hebron in which an Israeli soldier was stabbed and another Palestinian attacker killed.

Sgt. Elor Azaria was led into the military courtroom in Tel Aviv. Credit: APTN

The defendant said he thought al-Sharif might be wearing an explosive vest, but prosecutors said he was motivated by revenge. Delivering her verdict, Col. Maya Heller said "the fact that the man on the ground was a terrorist does not justify a disproportionate response". Footage of the shooting was widely shared on social media and led to the Israeli army being accused by Palestinian officials of extra-judicial killing. The killed attacker's father, Yusri al-Sharif, told ITV News Middle East Correspondent Geraint Vincent in April last year that his son's death was criminal.

Azaria, who is expected to be sentenced in several weeks, showed no emotion as the verdict was delivered though his family caused disturbances. One of his relatives was thrown out of the court after screaming "the Israeli military is over" as she branded the verdict a disgrace. Another of Azaria's relatives shouted "disgusting leftists" and stormed out.

The 20-year-old, seen in the middle, was protected by a cluster of officials as he switched rooms at the military headquarters/ Credit: APTN

Hundreds of far-right protesters had demonstrated in support of Azaria outside the military base where the verdict was handed down. Demonstrators blocked a major road junction near the courtroom and clashed with police in the build-up to the verdict being delivered in the nine-month saga that has deeply divided the country.

Scuffles broke out as right wing supporters of Elor Azaria protested ahead of the verdict. Credit: AP