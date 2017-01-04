EU ambassador resignation 'sign of great stress' in Government over Brexit discussions

Sir Ivan Rogers's resignation as UK Ambassador to the EU is a "bad sign" that reveals "great stress" in Government, according to a former leading civil servant.

Ex-ambassador to the European Economic Community Lord Hannay does not believe negotiations with the European bloc can be completed within two years.

The Government is also "cutting it fine" if it intends to publish a Brexit contingency plan by the time Article 50 is meant to be triggered in March.

Tuesday's departure of Sir Ivan' reveals a "very high degree of tension" surrounding Brexit discussions, according to Lord Hannay.

"I think it's a bad sign frankly," he said.

"I think it's a sign that there is great stress within the machine, and that part of this stress is being created by the absence of any sense of real guidance as to what we're trying to do."

Lord Hannay added that it was unlikely negotiations with EU countries could be completed within two years.

"I wouldn't put a figure on it," he suggested. "I don't think it's knowable at this stage."