Former Crewe Alexandra coach suspended over historic sexual assault claims

A former youth team coach at Crewe Alexandra has confirmed to ITV News that he has been suspended by the FA following allegations of historical child sexual abuse at the club.

Paul McCann worked as a volunteer coach at the club during the 1980s and 90s and, at one stage, was the assistant in charge of the youth team.

On Wednesday, it emerged that his FA credentials had been temporarily suspended amid an investigation into allegations youth players at the club had been abused.

Mr McCann has now confirmed his suspension to ITV News but denied any wrongdoing.

He said: “I have not done anything wrong. This process is in place to help the investigation take its due course. I am collateral damage.”