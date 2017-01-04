- ITV Report
Former Crewe Alexandra coach suspended over historic sexual assault claims
- By Dan Salisbury-Jones, Sports Producer
A former youth team coach at Crewe Alexandra has confirmed to ITV News that he has been suspended by the FA following allegations of historical child sexual abuse at the club.
Paul McCann worked as a volunteer coach at the club during the 1980s and 90s and, at one stage, was the assistant in charge of the youth team.
On Wednesday, it emerged that his FA credentials had been temporarily suspended amid an investigation into allegations youth players at the club had been abused.
Mr McCann has now confirmed his suspension to ITV News but denied any wrongdoing.
He said: “I have not done anything wrong. This process is in place to help the investigation take its due course. I am collateral damage.”
Mr McCann’s suspension prevents him from working in football at a professional or amateur level.
It follows the suspension last year of Crewe Alexandra’s director of football Dario Gradi while the FA launches its child sex abuse investigation.
Gradi denies any wrongdoing.
Mr McCann, who lives near Chester, stopped working for the club in the early 1990s to take up a job in the Netherlands.
He has also worked as a human resources director for Shell UK, including a stint in Australia during a 20-year career with the company.
Mr McCann has since held similar positions at Centrica and ISG but no longer works in football.
Despite being a volunteer, Mr McCann was listed in club programmes alongside key members of staff such as then-manager Gradi.
It is not thought that Mr McCann worked with any other professional football clubs in England.
The FA did not confirm the suspension when contacted by ITV News.
Crewe Alexandra has been approached for comment.
Details of Mr McCann’s suspension were first reported today by the Guardian.