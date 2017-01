Zaneta Krokova (left) and her cousin Helina Kotlarova (right) died in a hit-and-run. Credit: .

Four men have been charged following the hit-and-run in which two girls died in Oldham on New Years Eve.

Gabor Hegedus, 38, has been charged with two counts of causing death by dangerous driving, as well as conspiracy to pervert the course of justice, driving without a licence, failing to stop after a collision and failing to report the collision.