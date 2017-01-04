Gender pay gap has halved for women in 20s, research finds

The gender pay gap for women in their 20s has halved to just 5%, but it widens when they hit their 30s and start a family, according to research.

A study by the Resolution Foundation found that young women starting in the world of work will still earn "significantly" less than their male counterparts over their careers.

The difference in pay for men and women has been closing, partly as more women work in high-paying industries and jobs, said the think-tank.

But an enduring "pay penalty" remains when women have children, which will continue to affect their earnings, said the report.

The analysis found that baby boomers, those born between 1946 and 1965, experienced a pay gap of 16% during their 20s, falling to 9% for women born between 1966 and 1980 and then to 5% for those born between 1981 and 2000 - described as millennial women.

Despite this progress in the early career phase, the gender pay gap continues to rise rapidly for women in their 30s and 40s, said the foundation.