Girl, four, dies from terminal illness after being swamped with Christmas cards from around world

A terminally ill girl who was swamped with thousands of Christmas cards from well wishers around the world, has died aged four.

Ezmae Catley suffered from multiple medical conditions including brain damage, dystonia, cerebral palsy and an undiagnosed genetic disorder.

The toddler was receiving end-of-life palliative care, 50 drugs a day and was unable to communicate, spending her days connected to oxygen and feeding tubes.

In November, her parents Claire and David Catley appealed for strangers to send her Christmas cards - and people responded from as far away as America.

Ezmae was rushed to hospital on New Year's Eve and spent the next four days there.

Claire, from Minster, Kent, had been posting daily updates to let the community know how her daughter was responding to treatment.

At around 4pm on Tuesday, a message was posted on the Ezmae Fundraising page on Facebook reading: "At 10.04am this morning our baby girl grew her angel wings."

Tributes have been paid to the youngster on social media, with a GoFundMe page to raise cash for a "Fairytale Funeral" for her.

Claire Sherlock wrote: "Sending our love, thoughts and strength to you all. Ezmae has left a massive footprint in this world and could not of wished for a more loving family. Heaven has gained the most beautiful little Angel she will always be with you, sleep tight princess pickle."