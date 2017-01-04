Gunmen storm Philippine jail helping almost 160 inmates escape

Almost 160 inmates have escaped a jail in the southern Philippines after suspected Muslim rebels stormed the building.

Dozens of gunmen took part in the attack on the North Cotabato District Jail in Kidapawan on Wednesday, according to Acting Provincial Jail Warden Peter John Bongngat.

The prison is located about 580 miles from the capital Manila.

Mr Bongngat said the attackers were suspected members of the banned Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters who broke away from the Moro Islamic Liberation Front after they signed a peace deal with the government.

At least six people were killed when pursuing government forces traded fire with the gunmen.

One guard was killed and an inmate was wounded in the initial gunfight during the assault on the prison.

Gunfire was heard for hours after the attack as army troops and police - some in armoured tanks - scoured through the surrounding forests for the 158 escaped inmates and the gunmen who freed them.

The jail held more than 1,500 inmates including Bangsamoro members facing murder charges.

It was the third attack on the prison since 2007.