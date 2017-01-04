- ITV Report
Homeless man begging for change given rare coin 'worth a fortune'
A homeless man begging outside a Greggs in Devon has been given a rare coin potentially worth hundreds of pounds.
Moments after receiving the special edition 50p piece, he was asked by police to move away from the shop on Exeter's High Street.
The man then showed officers the rare coin, which was launched in memory of children's author Beatrix Potter.
The coin he was given was one from a series produced by the Royal Mint in April last year, featuring well-loved characters to mark the 150 anniversary of Beatrix Potter birth.
They are the first children's fictional characters to appear on British coins and proved incredibly popular - with silver special editions selling out in just eight days.
The commemorative coins cost £55 when they were released but are now being sold on the auction site eBay for more than £600.