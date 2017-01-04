- ITV Report
'Inspirational' free runner dies on Paris Metro
A British free runner has died in Paris after being involved in a "train accident on the metro".
Nye Frankie Newman, from Guildford, died on New Year's Day while travelling on the French underground service, according to his parkour group.
Tributes shared on Facebook describe the youngster as "inspirational", "enthusiastic" and "an incredible human being who was always up for anything".
Luke Stones, a member of Brewman - the parkour group Nye was part of, confirmed in a Facebook post that his friend "wasn't train surfing as many of you may assume" at the time of his death.
Nye, who was a keen athlete, was known for his passion for free running and pictures on his Instagram page show him performing daring stunts and climbing and jumping over buildings around the globe.