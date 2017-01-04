'Kayleigh's Love Story': Police release powerful film on dangers of online grooming

A harrowing film about the murdered teenager Kayleigh Haywood has been released online to raise awareness of the dangers of grooming.

Kayleigh, 15, was raped and killed by landscape gardener Stephen Beadman in November 2015 after being sent hundreds of messages on social media sites for around two weeks by 28-year-old Luke Harlow.

The film deals with aspects of the last fortnight of her life and warns parents and children to be vigilant about online safety.

The five-minute short - called Kayleigh's Love Story - was produced by Leicestershire Police with the support of Kayleigh's parents.