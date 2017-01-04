KFC chicken: Family made violently ill after being served raw and bloody meat

Tyler Challenger holds up a piece of the chicken they had with their meal. Credit: SWNS

A family were left violently ill after they were served raw and bloodied chicken at KFC. Susan Hamm, 65, made the "rare" trip to the takeaway on Monday with her grandsons James, 16, and Tyler, nine, only to wake up the next morning with stomach pains, cramps and diarrhoea. Miss Hamm said she wants to make others aware of what happened as it could have had worse repercussions. "I've seen pink chicken before but this was just bloody," she said. "I mean it wasn't just mildly under-cooked."

The family fell violently ill after eating this chicken from KFC. Credit: SWNS

"We were busy packing because we are moving house. I picked up a late lunch and came home and put it on plates. "I'm a bit of a picker with my food so was pulling the chicken apart. I saw all the red and shrieked. I let the kids know and stopped them from eating it." Miss Hamm was most anxious for James who has Hirschprungs Disease, which has resulted in him having only half of his bowel. The manager of the branch in Crownhill, Plymouth, spoke to Mrs Hamm about her concerns, and she claims he told her he was confident in the hygiene of their establishment.

The KFC branch in Crownhill near Plymouth where the chicken was bought. Credit: Google street view