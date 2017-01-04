Mariah Carey 'mortified' by NYE performance

Singer Mariah Carey has admitted that she was left feeling "mortified" by her New Year's Eve performance in Times Square after she suffered a series of mishaps in front of fans.

The 'Heartbreaker' star said the experience, which saw her stumbling on stage for five minutes, failing to sing for most of the short set and then telling the audience to sing instead of her, was "horrible" but added it would not put her off doing future live events.

Carey told Entertainment Weekly: "It's not going to stop me from doing a live event in the future. But it will make me less trusting of using anyone outside of my own team.

"My true fans have been so supportive and I am so appreciative of them ... because it really was an incredible holiday season that turned into a horrible New Year's Eve."

The star's publicist initially blamed event producer Dick Clark Productions for not addressing technical difficulties before the show but the singer said she she did not believe he would have let an artist go through that.