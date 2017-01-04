More than 100 commuters injured in New York City train crash

More than 100 people have been injured after a commuter train crashed in New York City.

Scores of passengers suffered minor injuries when the Long Island Rail Road (LIRR) train hit a bumping block at a Brooklyn station during rush hour on Wednesday morning.

Fire officials said that metal, which appeared to be from a rail, pierced the bottom of the train and caused the wheels to lift up.

Governor Andrew Cuomo said the train was moving very slowly and that it "wasn't really a derailment".

Images on social media show the train was left at a slight angle in its track bed after reaching the Atlantic Terminal at around 8:30am.