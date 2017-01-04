- ITV Report
More than 100 commuters injured in New York City train crash
More than 100 people have been injured after a commuter train crashed in New York City.
Scores of passengers suffered minor injuries when the Long Island Rail Road (LIRR) train hit a bumping block at a Brooklyn station during rush hour on Wednesday morning.
Fire officials said that metal, which appeared to be from a rail, pierced the bottom of the train and caused the wheels to lift up.
Governor Andrew Cuomo said the train was moving very slowly and that it "wasn't really a derailment".
Images on social media show the train was left at a slight angle in its track bed after reaching the Atlantic Terminal at around 8:30am.
Passengers told TV news crews on the scene there was a loud bang and a jolt which sent some people flying.
One commuter told WABC News the train came off the tracks and they were forced to jump down to the platform.
Some people were carried away on stretchers. Others were sitting outside the train holding ice packs to their heads.
Eleven of the injured were taken to hospital.
The LIRR tweeted that customers should expect delays in and out of the transit hub "due to an incident" at the terminal.
Delays were also reported on several subway lines and aerial pictures from the New York Police Department show that traffic was left at a standstill nearby.
Rail road officials said they had no immediate information on the cause of the accident and estimated that 600 to 700 people were on the train.