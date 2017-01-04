Paralympic champion Kadeena Cox has elite sport funding suspended during The Jump participation

Kadeena Cox celebrates with her gold medal won in the Women's C4-5 500m Time Trial final. Credit: PA

Paralympic champion Kadeena Cox has had her elite UK Sport funding suspended while she takes part in reality TV show, The Jump. British Athletics said they had suspended the 25-year-old's funding from Sunday "until she returns to training and proves fitness". At the Rio Paralympics Cox won four medals, including golds in athletics and cycling. A spokesperson for British Athletics said: "Due to the nature of the activities on the show, the athlete cannot continue to be supported by the World Class Performance Programme during this time. "However, we wish her all the best with the programme and look forward to welcoming her back to the sport after the show."

Kadeena Cox reacts after winning the Women's 400m - T38 Final. Credit: PA

Cox was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis at the age of 23 after suffering a stroke, and is the first Briton since 1988 to win a medal in two sports at the same Paralympics as she won the C4-5 women's cycling time trial and the T38 400m sprint on the athletics track at the 2016 Games. She does not have a major cycling event this year, but she would be expected to take part in the Para Athletics World Championships in London in July. The last series of the winter sports show saw former Olympic gymnast Beth Tweddle fracture two vertebrae in her neck, swimmer Rebecca Adlington hurt her shoulder, Heather Mills injure her knee and thumb, former Girls Aloud singer Sarah Harding rupture a ligament, and Made In Chelsea star Mark-Francis Vandelli fracture his ankle.

Former gymnast Beth Tweddle underwent surgery following after fracturing two vertebrae in her neck. Credit: Twitter/Beth Tweddle

In December, actress Tina Hobley said she was"in shock" that the Channel 4 show is returning to television, less than a year after she sustained a number of traumatic injuries while taking part. The 45-year-old added she had only just come off crutches after breaking her arm in two places and injuring her knee and shoulder after a fall on the show left her unable to drive or bathe herself.

Gymnast Louis Smith and eight-time Olympic medallist and former Tour de France winner Sir Bradley Wiggins are also due to appear in the 2017 series. Meanwhile GB Taekwondo said it had "reservations" over the participation of double Olympic champion Jade Jones in the show. A statement from GB Taekwondo to Press Association Sport read: "While we had our reservations, we understand Jade's desire to try new challenges and to take part in this show. "We have held extensive discussions with Jade and her management and she is aware of the risks involved. "She has made an informed decision to take part in the show and has ensured that The Jump and its production company has all the requisite cover and medical provision is in place. "We will continue to support her as much as we can and look forward to seeing her back in training in due course."

Jade Jones competes for her gold medal in Rio. Credit: PA