Semi-pro footballer to be investigated over Arter tweets

A semi-professional footballer is to be investigated over tweets sent to Bournemouth midfielder Harry Arter mocking his stillborn daughter.

A tweet from an account in the name of Alfie Barker after Arsenal came from three goals down to draw with Bournemouth on Tuesday night said: "At least you didn't lose your kid."

This was followed by another message to the midfielder saying: "big hype just for a disappointment like the 9 months leading up to your childs birth."

Bournemouth reported the messages to Twitter after becoming aware of them following the culmination of the match.