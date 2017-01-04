- ITV Report
Semi-pro footballer to be investigated over Arter tweets
A semi-professional footballer is to be investigated over tweets sent to Bournemouth midfielder Harry Arter mocking his stillborn daughter.
A tweet from an account in the name of Alfie Barker after Arsenal came from three goals down to draw with Bournemouth on Tuesday night said: "At least you didn't lose your kid."
This was followed by another message to the midfielder saying: "big hype just for a disappointment like the 9 months leading up to your childs birth."
Bournemouth reported the messages to Twitter after becoming aware of them following the culmination of the match.
On Wednesday morning, the Tweets were still available for public view on the social media site.
Barker plays for Hitchin, who are in the Southern Football League's Premier Division, but is currently on loan at Spartan South Midlands League Division One side Codicote.
Hitchin manager Mark Burke told Press Association Sport: "This is the first I have heard about it and we will be looking into it."
The Football Association could also take a view on the issue given the governing body's guidelines on social network use.