Labour calls for clear Brexit timetable after EU ambassador quits

Labour is calling on the Government to set out a timetable for its Brexit plans in the wake of Britain's EU ambassador's sudden resignation.

The party's Brexit spokesman Sir Keir Starmer demanded the Secretary of State answer MPs when Parliament reconvenes on Monday over the decision of Sir Ivan Rogers to quit his post.

Sir Ivan's resignation is likely to be a "significant loss" for Britain and it raises "a number of serious questions" for the Government's preparation for withdrawal negotiations, Sir Keir said.

Prime Minister Theresa May has said she will trigger talks under Article 50 of the EU treaties before the end of March.

In a letter to Secretary of State David Davis, Sir Keir said it was "frankly astonishing" that Sir Ivan had said in his resignation email that he did not yet know the Government's objectives for Brexit.