Terror arrest at Heathrow after 50-year-old man gets off plane from Cairo

A 50-year-old man has been arrested at Heathrow Airport as he got off a plane from Cairo on suspicion of a terror offence.

Scotland Yard said the man was detained on suspicion of possessing documents containing information that may be useful to a person committing or planning for an act of terrorism.

Officers are searching a home in north London as part of the investigation while the detained man was taken to police custody.

The Metropolitan Police said the arrest was "pre-planned" and not related to ISIS or Syria, nor in response to "any immediate danger".

The Met statement said the man was detained as part of an "ongoing investigation into allegations of terrorist activities overseas".

The arrest was made by officers from Met's Counter Terrorism Command (SO15) under s58 TACT (possession of articles containing information of a kind likely to be useful to a person committing or preparing an act of terrorism).