Trump 'backs' Assange's Russia hacking denial

Donald Trump has cast doubt over US intelligence alleging Russia meddled in the country's recent election by appearing to support suggestions that it was the Democratic National Committee's "carelessness" that led to the hack.

Posting on Twitter, the new President-elect posed the question "Why was the DNC so careless?" while repeating Wikileaks founder Julian Assange's comments that "a 14 year old could have hacked Podesta".

It is the latest in a string of tweets from Mr Trump referring to the hacking of the committee's private email traffic, including emails of John Podesta - a top adviser to Hillary Clinton, last year.