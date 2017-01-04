Two thirds of asthma patients not getting basic care, charity warns

Millions of asthma patients are being put at risk as they are not receiving basic levels of care to keep their condition in check, a charity has warned.

Two thirds of sufferers are not being given fundamental care that is needed to manage their condition, Asthma UK said.

This is around 3.6 million people across the UK.

In 2015, 1,468 people died from the condition - the highest number for more than a decade.

The charity said that two thirds of asthma deaths are preventable with the right basic care.