- ITV Report
-
'Vengeful' attacker 'stabs 12 children' at China school leaving five seriously injured
Twelve young children were stabbed by a man wielding a kitchen knife at a Chinese kindergarten out of "vengeance."
The attacker sneaked into the school under the pretence of picking up his child, only to seriously injure five pupils during the rampage.
School staff fought back against the intruder, hitting him with plastic chairs until emergency services detained the man on Wednesday.
Pupils in the attacker's child's class were ambushed while they ate, according to local authorities in Guangxi, southern China.
While five of the children sustained serious injuries, none of them are believed to be life-threatening.
Local authorities said the suspect was Qin Peng'an, who they believe stabbed the children out of revenge and anger because he felt bullied in his village.
In recent years, China has had several incidents of attackers entering schools and stabbing children, mostly carried out by people with vendettas against society.