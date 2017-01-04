'Vengeful' attacker 'stabs 12 children' at China school leaving five seriously injured

Twelve young children were stabbed by a man wielding a kitchen knife at a Chinese kindergarten out of "vengeance."

The attacker sneaked into the school under the pretence of picking up his child, only to seriously injure five pupils during the rampage.

School staff fought back against the intruder, hitting him with plastic chairs until emergency services detained the man on Wednesday.

Pupils in the attacker's child's class were ambushed while they ate, according to local authorities in Guangxi, southern China.