Widespread sharp frost across the UK tonight

A cold front is currently working its way southwards bringing cloud and some patchy rain in parts.

In the north it'll brighten up as the clouds disperse with some decent wintry sunshine.

Along the North Sea coast it'll feel bitterly cold due to a strong northerly wind. Elsewhere it'll feel chilly.

Tonight it'll become largely clear across the British Isles, triggering a widespread sharp frost as temperatures dip below freezing in towns and cities.

Rurally it could be as cold as minus 7, particularly through central regions.

Here's ITV Weather Presenter Alex Beresford with the latest forecast: