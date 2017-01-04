Baby found abandoned outside Co-op store

A baby has been found abandoned outside a Co-op in Kent.

Police were called to the store in Canterbury Road, Whitstable, after concern was raised for the welfare of the mother and child.

Officers searched for the woman, reportedly 18-years-old, and found her nearby, a short time later.

"She has been arrested in connection with the incident and remains in custody", Kent Police said in a statement.

Alison Barrett witnessed the incident and posted her reaction to Facebook.

She wrote: "Poor baby left in the Co-op in Whitstable hope they find the mum safe and can help them.

"Luckily it won't do any harm to the baby long term and he was playing and laughing with the police officer there so not upset or distressed."

A police spokesman said: "Kent Police received a report of concern for the welfare of a woman who was last seen outside a supermarket in Canterbury Road, Whitstable, on Tuesday 3 January 2017 at around 6.20pm.

"The caller also told police there was an unaccompanied child at the location.

"Officers carried out a search of the area and located the woman shortly afterwards."