Women in India share sexual assault stories after New Year's Eve 'molestation'

Women in India are sharing their experiences of sexual harassment and assault online in a bid to stamp out the behaviour.

A Twitter campaign by Feminism in India (FIP) called on women to speak out about similar ordeals following reports of sexual assaults in Bengaluru, south India, during New Year's Eve celebrations.

Using the hashtag "YesAllWomen," hundreds of women have begun sharing their stories.

Introducing the campaign, FIP described the counter movement #NotAllMen as "disgusting".

FIP wrote: "Women, it's time to reclaim the narrative of #NotAllMen. Share stories of harassment/molestation & sexual violence with the #YesAllWomen."