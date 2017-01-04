'You gonna sneeze?': Dab appears in US congress and leaves Speaker of House confused

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

"Are you gonna sneeze?" US Speaker of the House Paul Ryan asked.

Helping swear in 300 new congressman, Ryan had a long list of photographs to pose for - but wasn't expecting to be confronted with the "dab".

In fact, Ryan wasn't even sure what the dance craze was, so was left feeling confused when he saw the 17-year-old son of one new congressman "dabbing" in the background of a mock inauguration photo.

The hip-hop dance move, a favourite of Manchester United star Paul Pogba, has now officially made its first appearance in US government.

But, as Ryan says, he's still none the wiser.