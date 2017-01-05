- ITV Report
Another Chibok schoolgirl kidnapped by Boko Haram rescued
Another of the Chibok schoolgirls kidnapped by Boko Haram has been rescued by Nigerian soldiers.
She was discovered wandering in the bush near the Islamic extremist group's forest stronghold, army spokesman Col. Sani Kukasheka Usman said.
Some 276 young girls were abducted by the group in 2014, shocking the world and sparking a huge campaign with the slogan "Bring Back Our Girls".
Within weeks 57 of the schoolgirls managed to flee.
One of the girls escaped in May 2016 and in October the government negotiated the release of 21 more.
Another girl was freed in November in an attack on an extremist camp in the Sambisa Forest.
More than 200 of the girls remain missing, though several reportedly have died from things like malaria and snake bites.
- Timeline of events:
April 2014: Boko Haram extremists kidnap 276 schoolgirls from Chibok in northern Nigeria
November 2014: Extremists seize Chibok and Nigerian army takes back the town
May 2015: New President Muhammadu Buhari is sworn in, pledging to tackle Boko Haram "head-on"
13 April, 2016: Boko Haram video appears to show some of the Chibok girls, and tearful mothers recognise their daughters
18 May, 2016: Relative says one of the Chibok girls is found, pregnant, in a forest; pressure grows on Nigeria's government to rescue the others
14 August, 2016: Boko Haram demands release of extremists in a video, adding that some of the girls had died in airstrikes
13 October, 2016: Nigeria's president confirms 21 Chibok girls have been freed as a result of government negotiations
5 November, 2016: Military announces the first army rescue of a Chibok girl during a raid on a forest hideout
24 December, 2016: Nigeria's president declares that Boko Haram has been crushed, driven from its last forest hideout
5 January 2017: Nigeria's army says soldiers find one of the schoolgirls wandering in the bush near the forest stronghold