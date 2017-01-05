Another Chibok schoolgirl kidnapped by Boko Haram rescued

Another of the Chibok schoolgirls kidnapped by Boko Haram has been rescued by Nigerian soldiers.

She was discovered wandering in the bush near the Islamic extremist group's forest stronghold, army spokesman Col. Sani Kukasheka Usman said.

Some 276 young girls were abducted by the group in 2014, shocking the world and sparking a huge campaign with the slogan "Bring Back Our Girls".

Within weeks 57 of the schoolgirls managed to flee.