Boy rescued from ski-lift in Utah after being left dangling from backpack

As the ski patrol quickly grab a ladder, the youngster can be seen throwing his poles to the ground, a mat is also placed on the ground in case he falls.

The boy can be seen hanging by a single strap of his backpack at the Sundance Mountain Resort.

Footage has emerged of a young skier being rescued after being left dangling when his backpack became caught on a chair ski-lift in Utah.

Clint Ashmead, who captured the footage, said he had feared the boy was would fall or be choked by his backpack.

"We could not believe this was happening right in front of us.

"He was hanging down below the chair-lift a good couple of feet.. We were all very concerned."

It is the second time in a matter of weeks a child has dangled from a lift at the resort, after another boy was also caught by his backpack shortly before Christmas.

Officials at the resort said they strongly advise every guest not to wear a backpack on the lift.

Skiers who do have backpacks are asked to wear them in front, to help avoid the bags being caught, the resort added.