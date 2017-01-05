British actor Tom Holland hopeful for Bafta Rising Star award

Tom Holland is among the contenders to be named the next star of the future at the Bafta awards. Credit: PA

British actor Tom Holland, who took on the role of Spider-Man, is among the contenders hoping to be named the next star of the future at the Bafta awards. Holland will compete against other talent like Loving actress Ruth Negga, Manchester By The Sea actor Lucas Hedges, The Witch star Anya Taylor-Joy, and Spanish actress Laia Costa, best known for Victoria. Holland, 20, made a brief appearance in the role in Captain America: Civil War, but will star in his own film when Spider-Man: Homecoming is released later this year.

He first appeared on the big screen with Ewan McGregor and Naomi Watts in tsunami movie The Impossible, and will soon be on screens in The Lost City of Oz with Robert Pattinson, and with Benedict Cumberbatch in The Current War. Speaking about his nomination, Holland said: "I have to say thank you to Bafta for recognising my work and nominating me for the EE Rising Star Award. "What a huge honour this is and what a great category to be nominated in, so thank you thank you thank you!"

Ruth Negga has been nominated for her role in Loving. Credit: PA

Negga, 34, started her career in theatre but gained fans when she took on the role of Tulip O'Hare opposite real-life partner Dominic Cooper in Preacher, a TV series based on comic books. She will soon be seen opposite Joel Edgerton in critically-acclaimed Loving, a story about an interracial couple behind a pivotal civil rights case. She said it was "surreal" to be recognised for doing something she loves, adding: "I can't wait for the ceremony in London!"

Hedges, 20, found his big break in Wes Anderson's Moonrise Kingdom, and has also appeared in Anderson's Oscar-nominated The Grand Budapest Hotel. Next, he will star in Manchester By The Sea, a film generating awards buzz for Casey Affleck and Michelle Williams, in which he plays Affleck's troubled nephew.

Lucas Hedges has starred in two Wes Anderson films. Credit: AP

The US actor said he was thrilled to be nominated for an award won by stars like Kristen Stewart, Tom Hardy, and Will Poulter. "It's really exciting to be recognised for an award that has nominated many of my favourite actors over the years," he said. "I've always been enamoured with English culture and have dreamed of living in England, so this nomination is particularly meaningful for me."

Taylor-Joy, 20, has made her name in horror films, including her role in The Witch, for which she won Breakthrough Actor, and sci-fi horror Morgan. Her next role is in M Night Shyamalan's thriller Split, starring opposite former Rising Star Award winner James McAvoy. Costa, 31, landed a series of award wins for her performance in heist thriller Victoria, which was shot in a single take, and has worked extensively in her native Spain.