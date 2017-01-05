Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds to be laid to rest in a private ceremony

Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds will be laid to rest in a private ceremony today.

The Hollywood mother and daughter died within a day of each other over Christmas.

Fisher, who played Princess Leia in the Star Wars franchise, died in hospital following a heart-attack while on board a flight from London to Los Angeles.

Hollywood star Reynolds, 84, died succumbed to a suspected stroke just 24 hours after the death of her daughter Fisher, 60, on December 28.