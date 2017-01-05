- ITV Report
Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds to be laid to rest in a private ceremony
Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds will be laid to rest in a private ceremony today.
The Hollywood mother and daughter died within a day of each other over Christmas.
Fisher, who played Princess Leia in the Star Wars franchise, died in hospital following a heart-attack while on board a flight from London to Los Angeles.
Hollywood star Reynolds, 84, died succumbed to a suspected stroke just 24 hours after the death of her daughter Fisher, 60, on December 28.
Fisher has already been cremated, and some of her ashes will be placed into Reynolds's coffin as she is buried in a private ceremony at Forest Lawn Memorial Park in the Hollywood Hills, TMZ reported.
There is believed to be a public memorial taking place at another time where Meryl Streep is said to be leading the tributes.
The Star Wars icon's brother, Todd Fisher, and her daughter, Billie Lourd, have been planning the funeral in the wake of the Hollywood actresses' deaths last month.