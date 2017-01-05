- ITV Report
Charleston church shooter Dylann Roof: I'm not sorry for killings
Charleston shooter Dylann Roof said he does not regret killing nine black church members and is "not sorry".
The self-confessed white supremacist wrote the words in a diary which was recovered from his police cell after his arrest.
"I would like to make it crystal clear. I do not regret what I did. I am not sorry. I have not shed a tear for the innocent people I killed," it said.
In another extract, he wrote: "Sometimes in my cell I think about how good it would be to watch a movie, but then I remember how good it felt to do what I did and I think it was worth it."
Roof is now facing the death penalty for the murders carried out at Mother Emanuel church in South Carolina on 17 June 2015.
A court is currently hearing evidence to decide if the 22-year-old should live or die for his crimes.
Interestingly Roof, who was unanimously found guilty of the killings last month, has not asked the court to spare his life.
He has also refused to call any witnesses on his behalf and is representing himself at the sentencing hearing.
Speaking for the first time in public about the massacre, Roof said: "There's nothing wrong with me psychologically.
"It isn't because I have a mental illness that I don't want you to know about.
"It isn't because I am trying to keep a secret."
Prosecutors plan to call 38 witnesses relating to the nine people who were killed and three who survived the attack.
The church members, who were described as "pillars of the community", had invited Roof to their Bible study group before he opened fire on them.
Those who died were Rev Clementa Pinckney, 41; Rev Daniel Simmons, 74; Sharonda Coleman-Singleton, 45; Depayne Middleton-Doctor, 49; Cynthia Hurd, 54; Myra Thompson, 59; Ethel Lance, 70; Susie Jackson, 87; and Tywanza Sanders, 26.
Roof said he went on a killing spree to try and spark a race war because "blacks were raping white women".