Charleston church shooter Dylann Roof: I'm not sorry for killings

Charleston shooter Dylann Roof said he does not regret killing nine black church members and is "not sorry".

The self-confessed white supremacist wrote the words in a diary which was recovered from his police cell after his arrest.

"I would like to make it crystal clear. I do not regret what I did. I am not sorry. I have not shed a tear for the innocent people I killed," it said.

In another extract, he wrote: "Sometimes in my cell I think about how good it would be to watch a movie, but then I remember how good it felt to do what I did and I think it was worth it."

Roof is now facing the death penalty for the murders carried out at Mother Emanuel church in South Carolina on 17 June 2015.

A court is currently hearing evidence to decide if the 22-year-old should live or die for his crimes.