Coldest spell of the winter so far

After our coldest night of the winter so far with lows of -8C, a freezing frosty start this morning but it's set to stay beautifully clear, crisp and bright. Dazzling low winter sunshine but temperatures will struggle to get above freezing in many places keeping it bitterly cold.

Northern Ireland and western fringes of Britain will be prone to more cloud and a bit more of a breeze. Here the frost kept at bay tonight. Elsewhere, temperatures fall below freezing once more with frost - as well as some fog patches developing.