Farage insists new LBC radio show 'makes no difference' to role as an MEP

Nigel Farage has said that hosting a new daily radio show "makes no difference" to his job as an MEP.

The former Ukip leader will present the hour-long phone-in on LBC from January 9.

Farage said the political debate show would be "full of opinions, callers and reaction, as well as my nightly final thought on the events of the day".

"If 2016 was exciting, then this year could be tumultuous with President Trump, Article 50, elections all over Europe and maybe a eurozone crash," he added.

In response to criticism from the Liberal Democrats, who have questioned whether he should keep his European Parliament salary, Farage said:

"This makes no difference to my job as an MEP. You can tell the Liberal Democrats I'm going to cut my political working week down to 40 hours from 100.

"And we will be broadcasting the show from Brussels next Tuesday."