Freezing, frosty with fog in places

Another freezing, frosty night with lows of -5C or -6C and freezing, thick patches of fog developing across the south-east and East Anglia, slow to shift first thing tomorrow morning. It'll start bitterly cold and frosty for many of us again - rain head into the far north and west will turn icy on frozen ground.

The rain will be across Wales, the West Country and northern England into the latter stages of the afternoon - much of it patchy to the east of high ground. Western areas will stay soggy and breezy. Behind the rain, milder air will seep in. Ahead of the rain, staying chilly with more cloud than today, but not as cold with a a switch in the wind direction.

ITV weather presenter Lucy Verasamy with the latest forecast