Has Prince Harry met the in-laws?

Meeting the in-laws is a significant step in any relationship - and now it seems that Prince Harry has reached that milestone.

The royal has reportedly met girlfriend Meghan Markle's father Thomas during a trip to Toronto, Canada.

Meghan's half brother Thomas Markle Jr told the Daily Mail his sister is "very much in love" and the relationship "is taking off".

"I couldn't be happier for her", he added.

Thomas Jr said the meeting between the Prince and his father took place six months ago, meaning the relationship was more serious much earlier than thought.

It is not thought Meghan has yet met Prince Charles or any of the more senior royals.