- ITV Report
-
Has Prince Harry met the in-laws?
Meeting the in-laws is a significant step in any relationship - and now it seems that Prince Harry has reached that milestone.
The royal has reportedly met girlfriend Meghan Markle's father Thomas during a trip to Toronto, Canada.
Meghan's half brother Thomas Markle Jr told the Daily Mail his sister is "very much in love" and the relationship "is taking off".
"I couldn't be happier for her", he added.
Thomas Jr said the meeting between the Prince and his father took place six months ago, meaning the relationship was more serious much earlier than thought.
It is not thought Meghan has yet met Prince Charles or any of the more senior royals.
- So could wedding bells be in the near-future for the couple?
Royal Commentator Kate Williams told Good Morning Britain: "I think certainly many people are saying is this going to be the year in which we see Harry get married.
"I think Harry is at a stage where he's very keen to marry.
"Many of his friends are marrying and settling down, but the big question is whether or not she wants to change her life so much."
Williams said actress Meghan - who has a successful career starring in drama Suits which she is filming "almost all of the time" in Toronto - would have to move to the UK if the couple did the knot.
In November Kensington Palace confirmed the relationship as it issued a warning of press "abuse and harassment" of the 35-year-old actress.
Thomas Sr, a lighting director, fathered Miss Markle during his second marriage to Doria Ragland, 60. The pair are now divorced.
Thomas Jr is from his first marriage.
Thomas Jr, 50, who said he has not met Prince Harry added: "She's very much in love, and she's obviously happy because if she wasn't happy, she wouldn't be there".