Inmate accused of involvement in prison riots due in court

An inmate accused of being involved in last month's prison riots is due to appear in court.

Ross Queen, 30, has been charged with prison mutiny and remanded to appear at Birmingham Magistrates court on 6 January.

Detectives alongside the Prison Service and G4S continue to investigate the disorder at HMP Birmingham.

The disorder, described as the worst since the infamous Strangeways riot in 1990, involved around 260 inmates and broke out across four wings, lasting more than 12 hours.

"Tornado" squads from different parts of the country, including HMP Preston and Strangeways, as well as riot police from West Midlands', were sent in to stop the trouble.

The Prison Officers Association (POA) said at the time: "It's understood a set of keys giving access to residential areas was taken from an officer and that offenders have since occupied some blocks and exercise facilities.

"No keys to perimeter access points were taken."

The POA also said all staff were accounted for and none had suffered any injuries.

A source told ITV News the dispute began over TVs not working.