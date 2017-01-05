Keith Hellawell to stay as chairman of Sports Direct despite shareholder revolt

Keith Hellawell will stay as chairman of Sports Direct to the frustration of independent shareholders, who voted 54% against his reappointment.

The former West Yorkshire Police chief constable and government drugs tsar will retain his place on the board after securing the backing of 80.92% of all shareholders - which includes the company's founder Mike Ashley, who owns 55% of Sports Direct.

Shareholders have accused Mr Hellawell, 74, of overseeing a "catalogue of governance and operational failures" during his tenure.