- ITV Report
-
Keith Hellawell to stay as chairman of Sports Direct despite shareholder revolt
Keith Hellawell will stay as chairman of Sports Direct to the frustration of independent shareholders, who voted 54% against his reappointment.
The former West Yorkshire Police chief constable and government drugs tsar will retain his place on the board after securing the backing of 80.92% of all shareholders - which includes the company's founder Mike Ashley, who owns 55% of Sports Direct.
Shareholders have accused Mr Hellawell, 74, of overseeing a "catalogue of governance and operational failures" during his tenure.
Some of the group's larger investors including Aberdeen Asset Management and Royal London had publicly opposed him prior to the vote.
However Mike Ashley said: "Keith has my full backing and will be continuing in his role on the basis that he has the unanimous support of the board.
"I note that many of those who voted against Keith have acknowledged that we have made positive progress since the AGM."