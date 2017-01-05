Living close to a busy road may raise the risk of dementia, a major study has found.

A decade-long study of 6.6 million people, published in The Lancet, found a clear trend with dementia incidence rising the nearer people lived to main roads.

The Canadian study compared them with people whose homes were more than 300 metres away and found people living within 50 metres of heavy traffic had a 7% higher risk of developing dementia.

The increase in risk fell to 4% for residents living 50 to 100 metres from a busy road, and 2% at 101 to 200 metres. At more than 200 metres there was no evidence of a link with the condition.

Being a resident of a major city or never moving from an urban location close to a busy road appeared to boost the effect.

For people in both these categories, living less than 50 metres from a main road was associated with a 12% increase in dementia risk.

Although the differences are small, the findings add to recent evidence that long-term exposure to air pollution and traffic noise may contribute to brain shrinkage and mental impairment.

Other results from the study suggested a connection between dementia and exposure to two common traffic pollutants, nitrogen dioxide and fine particles of sooty material generated by diesel engines.