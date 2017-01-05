Man tortured live on Facebook had part of scalp removed with knife

Police in Chicago are investigating a "sickening" video of a man being tortured that was broadcast live on Facebook.

During the 30-minute attack, the victim had his clothes cut and his head forcibly pushed back with a foot.

He also had part of his scalp removed by a knife, drawing blood.

Police said the victim, who was seen bound and gagged, has "mental health challenges".

Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson said four suspects, two males and two females, are now in custody.

While police officials did not confirm the races of the suspect or victim, footage appears to show someone off-camera using profanities against "white people" and President-elect Donald Trump.

Officials said it was too soon to determine whether the attack was racially motivated or "just stupid ranting and raving".