Police officer body slams student to the ground in US

A student was thrown to the ground by a police officer at a US school on Tuesday.

The officer, who was surrounded by students, was filmed as he lifted and dropped a girl to the floor on her left side, then pulled her to her feet and lead her away.

The video doesn't show what happened before or after the incident in North Carolina.

Fifteen-year-old Ahunna Akpuda, who recorded the brief video, alleged that two girls were fighting, including the sister of the girl who was thrown to the floor.