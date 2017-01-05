Princess Diana's letters about William and Harry to be auctioned

Letters written by Princess Diana about her children Princes William and Harry are to go under the hammer on Thursday.

They reveal personal family insights including Prince William's delight at the birth of his younger brother in September 1984 and how Harry was "constantly in trouble".

The letters are estimated to fetch around £15,000.

The princess sent them to the late Cyril Dickman, who served as a steward at Buckingham Palace for more than 50 years.

The collection up for sale contains around 40 lots with estimates ranging from £80-900.