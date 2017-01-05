Sexual violence campaigner Jill Saward dies aged 51

Sexual violence campaigner Jill Saward has died aged 51.

The vicar's daughter became the first rape victim to waive her anonymity when she was raped at her home at the age of 21 in 1986.

The attack received widespread attention and condemnation, not just because of the crime, but because Judge Mr Justice Leonard in the subsequent trial said that her trauma had "not been so great".

Ms Saward went on to write a book about her attack, which became known as the Ealing Vicarage Rape, and campaigned to end violence against women.

One of her recent fights was against a proposal which would give people accused of rape anonymity until they are convicted, which she believed implied victims are lying.

Under anonymity rules at the time of her case, she was not allowed to know the name of her rapist until the court hearing, and said the shock distracted her from concentrating on the evidence she had to give.

Ms Saward once wrote she had no issues with being labelled a rape victim, saying: "I make no complaint about this tag as it has enabled me to challenge politicians and work for change."