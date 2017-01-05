Sir Tom Jones says music 'saved my life' after wife died

Sir Tom Jones has said music saved his life after his wife died.

The legendary singer said he did not know if he could carry on after his wife of 59 years Linda died suddenly from lung cancer last year.

He told ITV's Lorraine it "knocked the stuffing" out of him. "When she passed it was so sudden. In April she found out she had lung cancer and it was too late.

"It was terminal, and it was very, very quick" he said.

The singer said the couple had known each other since they were 12 after meeting in school.