Sir Tom Jones says music 'saved my life' after wife died
Sir Tom Jones has said music saved his life after his wife died.
The legendary singer said he did not know if he could carry on after his wife of 59 years Linda died suddenly from lung cancer last year.
He told ITV's Lorraine it "knocked the stuffing" out of him. "When she passed it was so sudden. In April she found out she had lung cancer and it was too late.
"It was terminal, and it was very, very quick" he said.
The singer said the couple had known each other since they were 12 after meeting in school.
"We’d been together since we were kids you see. We were kids together. And she has always been there so it was a strange thing.”
Sir Tom said he didn't know whether he "would be able to carry on" afterwards.
But his son Mark helped him by encouraging him to continue performing.
"Mark my son, he said, ‘look if you don’t sing, you’ll die, you’ll just shrivel up and die, do you want to do that?’ I said,‘no not really’"
"Music is saving my life and is now more important than ever."
The 76-year-old, who has a music career spanning over six decades, returns to talent show The Voice this weekend.
